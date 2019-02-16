Zoe Kravitz Goes Completely Nude In New Instagram Photos

It looks like Zoe Kravitz is seriously heating things up on Instagram these days. The 30-year-old model and actress took to the platform on February 15, to share several outtakes from a recent Paper Mag photoshoot shot by photographer Zoey Grossman.

In the two new photos, Zoe totally stripped down to her birthday suit as she posed with a flower hat on her head and a feather boa wrapped around her neck and hanging down her chest to cover her exposed breast. In the first shot, the star can be seen posing as if she’s hailing a taxi cab with one hand up in the air and the other place over her breast. The photo captures a perfect side-shot of the actress. The second photo provided a closer look at Zoe’s gorgeous freckled face and the intricate design of the floral hat, which looks to have been made with plant vines and blossoms.

Both shots were posted in black and white, which gave them a more classic look.

Followers of the Big Little Lies star were quick to flood the comment sections of each photo. The photos garnered over 500,000 collective likes and thousands of positive comments from fans.

“You look just like your mama,” one person wrote, referring to Zoe’s mother Lisa Bonet. “You should be naked all the the time. The world be such a better place to live,” another joked.

Zoe is the daughter of Lisa and her rockstar ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz‎. The two married in 1987 and separated in 1993, but it seems the ex-lovers have remained close over the years. Lenny is also close to Bonet’s current beau, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, and the pair recently got matching rings made, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

When Zoe isn’t showing off her modeling skills on Instagram, the star can be found filming Season 2 of Big Little Lies. The show follows a group of women who’ve found themselves entangled in a murder coverup. The second season will air in June, 2019, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

Lenny’s ex, Nicole Kidman, also stars in the drama series. While chatting to Andy Cohen, the rocker shared his thoughts about his daughter working with his ex, according to a report from Today.

“I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show,” he said. “Zoe hadn’t seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.”

“Some things just don’t work, but the wonderful thing is that we’re all friends,” he added.

As for Zoe, the star has been engaged to actor Karl Glusman since February 2018.

“I’m engaged! I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she explained to Rolling Stone.