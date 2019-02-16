Busty Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Spills Out Of Her Bra, Reveals Incredible Body In Black Lace Lingerie

Aussie model Emily Sears is no stranger whatsoever to turning heads — and turning up the heat — on popular social media platform Instagram. The blonde bombshell is a former Maxim model and has traveled the world over to participate in photo shoots which frequently send temperatures, and pulses, soaring.

In this particular image, Emily can be seen striking an extremely sultry and provocative pose against a white marble background. Clad in a lacy black lingerie set which leaves very little to the imagination, the model nearly spills out of her bra as her ample assets are barely contained by the barely-there garment. Shooting bedroom eyes — ones wrapped in a dusky rose eyeshadow and emphasized by long, mascara-laden lashes — at the camera, Emily makes it very clear that she is attempting to channel sexy, sensual vibes. She wears a glossy nude lip and has her lips parted in a breathy aesthetic.

Hugging her slender midsection in a soft, vulnerable manner, Emily showcases her hourglass physique to great effect. Her toned thighs and hourglass hips are on full display, accentuated by the sheer stockings and body-hugging bottoms of the lingerie set.

Her platinum blonde tresses are styled in a dramatic middle part, and tumble down to occlude her left eye — finally resting at the crest of her cleavage. The former Maxim model accessorized her classy yet carnal look with manicured nails painted a pretty white shade and a number of delicate bangles about her wrists.

In the caption of the image, Emily Sears gives a shout-out to her photographer — Martin Murillo — as well as to fashion label Honey Birdette, who may be responsible for providing the lingerie set seen in the snapshot. While making a somewhat cheeky reference to her pose, Emily also attracted the admiration of her most serious devotees — the share attracted over 12,000 likes and 200-plus comments in relatively short order.

One fan wrote, “You have beautiful legs, nice body,” followed by a long string of heart emojis. A second Instagram user quipped, “Beautiful lady,” trailed by a litany of flame emojis and kissing emojis.

Emily Sears made headlines most recently for clapping back against online trolls who were making some suggestions about a rumored romantic entanglement between her and cricketer Shane Warne, per the Daily Mail.

“Busty Australian glamour model Emily Sears has slammed rumours she had a fling with cricketer Shane Warne. The 33-year-old furiously told online trolls to ‘grow up’ when they probed her about her private life.”

Whether or not the rumors have any substance behind them seems to be immaterial, as Emily appears to be living her best life regardless of the online commentary. Her most ardent admirers are enthralled with everything that she posts, and can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.