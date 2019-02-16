Kandi Burruss Explains Why She Gunned So Hard To Get Natalie Eva Marie Out Of The ‘Big Brother’ House

Now that Celebrity Big Brother has concluded, the season’s houseguests are dishing on their time in the house and explaining their gameplay to fans and news outlets. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was one of Season 2’s underdogs, having made it to the final five without winning a single competition during the duration of the season. Kandi was never part of an alliance all season. Instead, she paired herself with the people she needed to on an eviction-by-eviction basis.

At one point in the game, Kandi aligned with Tom Green and began gunning for the athletes in the house, most notably, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie. To this day, Natalie is still confused about why Kandi wanted her out of the house so badly, and the reality star is explaining why to Parade. Tom was bent on getting Ricky Williams out of the house when Kandi tried to steer his sights on Natalie instead.

“Tom did not like Ricky. But at that point, Ricky really hadn’t won any competitions. He had only won the “Giddy Up” Veto from a long time ago. The other girls were beating him, and Natalie was coming close a lot. I was also looking at the fact that not only was Natalie pretty good at the game and physically strong, but she was mentally strong. She had remembered every single thing we had done. Every time we would have a conversation about a game element, she would know the answer,” she noted.

Kandi went on to say that Natalie hadn’t had any arguments with anyone in the house and was on a good basis with all of the roommates. Tamar Braxton and Lolo Jones had a strong alliance with Natalie, but the other woman got their hands dirty in altercations, while Natalie steered clear of any drama.

Basically, Kandi wanted Natalie out of the house so badly, because Natalie would have won hands down in a final two, no matter who she was sitting next to. Kandi kept trying to convince Tom to nominate Natalie by telling him he would never beat her in the end, and she was probably right.

Tom ended up listening to Kandi’s advice and nominated Natalie alongside Ricky. After winning the power of veto competition, Tom decided to remove Ricky and replace him with Lolo, with Natalie ultimately being evicted after the live vote.

Big Brother Season 21 airs this June on CBS. Julie Chen is set to return as the season’s host.