Supermodel Bella Hadid Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Thigh Gap In Camouflage Sports Bra, Miniskirt

American supermodel Bella Hadid may be one of the most famous women in the contemporary modeling and beauty industries, but she seems to know exactly how to make an impression on her own time, too. In her most recent Instagram share, one made to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend, musician The Weeknd, she put on a provocative show while still infusing the entire affair with her signature style and inimitable attitude.

In this particular image, one which looks something like a Polaroid picture translated over into the digital realm, Bella Hadid can be seen standing tall behind her boyfriend, who is crouching at the front of the photographic frame. Bella bears a fierce expression on her face, an expression further emphasized by her dramatic makeup — complete with a dark and smoky eye, arched eyebrows, and nude lip. Clad in an oversized camouflage jacket — one thrown open to reveal a matching sports bra and an expanse of toned, tanned skin — as well as an army-green miniskirt complete with a statement chain, Bella looks martial and very, very dangerous.

Her cleavage is showcased by the extremely tight fit of the sports bra, pushing her ample assets into prominence. Two metal necklaces, one almost tight enough to be considered a choker, encircle her delicate neck.

Bella accessorized her military-inspired look with her raven-hued tresses styled in long, loose waves. She also added a pair of oversized hoop earrings to the ensemble, putting a little glam into the otherwise earth-toned affair.

In the caption of the image, Bella Hadid simply wished her man a happy birthday. It seems that her legions of ardent admirers also appreciated the lovely message, offering her over 200,000 likes and 800-plus comments in less than an hour of having been posted.

One fan wrote, “Bella I love you,” preceded by a heart emoji and a crying emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “I’m so happy you guys are together,” followed by the same crying emoji.

According to Elle, the pair wore these matching ensembles to a party at an unknown club in order to cement the birthday celebrations in place. Not only that, but Bella also showered her man with expensive gifts — ranging from an expensive gold chain to a framed copy of Mad magazine.

No matter what Bella Hadid puts her hand to, she always seems to succeed. Whether that means pleasing her boyfriend — and her audience — on his birthday or taking to the runway to model the world’s most cutting-edge fashions, her fans simply can’t wait to see what she shares with the world next.