Buxom ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Goes Topless & Shows Off Full, Round Derriere While Skinny Dipping

Former Playboy “Playmate of the Year” Sara Underwood has become something of an Instagram icon, frequently taking to the popular social media platform to share risque snapshots and stories of her travels around the world in equal measure. Her fans adore her for her charm, her sense of humor, and perhaps most evidently — her world-famous figure. In her most recent Instagram share, one made just moments ago as of this writing, she left little to the imagination as she stepped out of her clothes and into the “stream less traveled by.”

In this particular Instagram image, Sara can be seen standing thigh-deep in a placid stream. Her signature blonde tresses are tied up into a messy bun atop her head, with some strands falling loose to frame her face. Looking over her shoulder and casting her eyes downward in a demure yet sultry pose, Sara’s slender shoulders and curvaceous figure are put on full display. Her ample bust can be seen from the side, the gentle slope of her breast evident against the dark water of the rocky stream.

Her shapely hips and full, round derriere are also showcased in the snap, placed front and center in the photographic frame. Sporting a very natural makeup look in the pic — one featuring a bit of foundation and a sheer nude lip — the former Playboy model made it clear that she needs no embellishment to show her beauty to the world.

Entirely naked, save for the trailing fabric of a sheer garment which she has almost completely cast off, Sara gives her fans precisely what it is that they want — a largely unobstructed view of her enviable physique.

Giving a rather poetic description of her environs in the caption — and conjuring a bit of “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost at the same time — Sara described the venue for the photo shoot as being the confluence of two streams nestled deep within a mossy ravine.

Her fans and followers certainly seemed to appreciate the au naturel aesthetic, awarding Sara Underwood over 95,000 likes and 500-plus comments in very short order. One user wrote, “Now if I could figure out where that stream was too.” A second Instagram fan quipped, “That’s one way to do laundry,” followed by a winking smiley.

Sara Jean Underwood made a name for herself on television as well, having served as the co-host of G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! for several years before moving on. Now traveling the world in the company of her boyfriend — and principal photographer — Jacob Witzling, there seems to be no limit as to how far Sara can go with her modeling career. Her admirers hang on every word and every image that she shares with them, and cannot wait to see what she comes up with next.