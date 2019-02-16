Melania Trump Exits The White House In A $2,300 Poncho To Fly To Mar-a-Lago With Donald

Following the national emergency announcement on Friday, Donald and Melania Trump are heading off to Florida.

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency after not obtaining enough funding for his proposed border wall. His decision came after weeks of failed negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, who were unable to reach a compromise. With no headway being made and the threat of a second government shutdown on the horizon, the president decided to pull out one last trick. Shortly after making the announcement about the national emergency, Trump and First Lady Melania ditched the White House to vacation in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. As she prepared to leave, Melania was seen stepping out in a $2,300 black poncho, according to Express. The Trumps walked hand and hand and smiled at onlookers as they passed through the South Lawn.

The all brown ensemble comes courtesy of Italian clothing line Salvatore Ferragamo. The high neck cape flowed down below her knee and was paired with brown boots to match. The Trumps own a resort not far from Palm Beach, where they will be spending the weekend, away from the hectic Washington D.C. atmosphere. Several other members of the family, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, have fled to Mar-a-Lago in the past when the situation at the White House got particularly heated.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump jet off to Florida, as US President declares national emergency in a bid to scoop MILLIONS for US-Mexico border wallhttps://t.co/kf6ifosvqq pic.twitter.com/b1Vi3lvCrP — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 16, 2019

As the Trumps embark on a weekend of sunbathing and golf, Democratic politicians remaining in D.C. are in a frenzy to figure out how they can block his national emergency declaration. When news first broke that the president was considering this rather unusual political move, he received push back from Democrats and Republicans alike. Many Senate leaders feel that Trump is undermining the role of Congress and violating the Constitution. They worry that future leaders may try to follow in Trump’s footsteps by calling for a national emergency without proper cause. This political move could set a precedent that allows the president to force Congress into working with them, circumventing a need for traditional negotiations.

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue, spoke out criticizing Trump’s decision, according to USA Today. While he is usually an ally to Trump’s politics, he too worries about the precedent this will set.

“We urge the president and members of Congress of both parties to negotiate and find common ground on immigration and border security. The declaration of national emergency in this instance will create a dangerous precedent that erodes the very system of government that has served us so well for over 200 years,” Donohue explained.