Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up Together, Re-Enact ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Spaghetti Kiss Scene

Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski took their friendship to the next level recently, with the former taking to popular social media platform Instagram to offer up an amusing yet sensual homage to a classic Disney animated feature in the process.

In this particular image, a composite of two different captures laid side by side, Kendall and Emily can be seen seated close to one another on a small loveseat. Kendall is pictured wearing a barely-there white floral dress, one which clings to her slender figure with aplomb, leaving little to the imagination. To her right is Emily Ratajkowski, and her ensemble is comprised of a darker floral dress with a bold print. Emily’s dress features a single cross-collar strap while Kendall Jenner’s white number is strapless. Both women cross their shapely legs to protect their modesty as they indulge in a shared plate of spaghetti.

Conjuring memories of Lady and the Tramp, a beloved Disney film — particularly the scene in which the two canines romantically eat a single strand of pasta until they end up touching nuzzles in a kiss — is evident that the two supermodels are in on the joke. Both women are pursing their lips for dramatic effect as they shoot a sultry look at the camera, and the dramatic monochromatic lighting of the composite photo lends an even more provocative tone to the aesthetic affair.

In the caption of the photo, Kendall Jenner essentially cops to the clear homage, also offering a shout-out to Vogue and to her photographer — Cass Bird — in the process. Fans of both Emily Ratajkowksi and Kendall Jenner were also very keen on the funny yet sexy snapshot, offering up over 720,000 likes and over 3,000 comments on the image in extremely short order.

One user wrote, “Love these Beautys [sic].” A second Instagram fan quipped, “Who else thought she was taking a photo with herself?” apparently referring to the startling similarity in looks between the two lovely women.

This resemblance between Emily and Kendall has been noted in the past by several fashion publications. According to Stylecaster, both raven-locked beauties took part in Versace’s Milan Fashion Week last year, and the two looked almost like twins as they strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

“The 22-year-old model [Kendall Jenner] looked like Emily Ratajkowski’s twin when they walked back-to-back for Versace in near-identical in black satin dresses with matching belts, bags and slits. The models were even glammed the same with natural-looking makeup and their dark brown hair pushed behinds their ears.”

This Instagram share is a surefire hit given the extremely high profile enjoyed by both supermodels, both in the fashion and beauty industry and in a wider sense. No matter how the scene ended — kiss or no — their fans simply can’t wait to see what the two gorgeous ladies get up to next.