Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Newest Bikini Photo On Instagram

It may be winter in the United States now, but Emily Ratajkowski is already gearing up for warmer days.

The model took to social media to continue promoting her new Inamorata clothing line, this time with a couple of sultry new close-up photos of herself sporting what appears to be a bikini top. However, Emrata didn’t reveal too many details as she promised that new products would be coming in soon. In her latest post, she is seen gazing at the camera with her pouty lips slightly parted while donning some mascara, a bronze lip gloss shade, and some highlighter and blush to frame her distinct cheekbones. Her signature brunette locks were swept to one side in a messy, wet style, and she wore hoop earrings and a polka-dot bikini top.

Behind her looks were celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood and prolific makeup artist Mary Philips, while fashion photographer Tom Newton stood behind the lens during the gorgeous photo shoot. Many of her 21.8 million Instagram followers, who by this point are used to seeing the Californian beauty in skimpy attire, raved about her looks in the comment section, with the photo racking up over 174,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in just three hours. “Such a great headshot! Colors are on point,” one online user wrote, while another one chimed in, “Wow absolutely breathtaking what an angel.” Another one wondered what Emrata will be announcing soon: “What’s coming Emy?”

The Gone Girl actress recently released her new BODY collection, which included several sexy and comfortable lingerie pieces, adding to her already popular Inamorata Swim line. Since announcing the new items, Emrata has been sharing lots of racy new pictures on social media, in which she’s seen donning some of the new lingerie sets she helped create – which fans can now check out and shop on the Inamorata Woman website – while shopping around a typical New York City bodega. In a recent interview with Elle, Emily explained why she decided to launch the Inamorata project.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” she said.

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge.”