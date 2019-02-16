Target’s Presidents Day Sales Offer Plenty Of Deals

It may not be the huge retail holiday that Black Friday is, but Presidents Day promises a plethora of deals for anyone who’s looking for discounts on various types of products. These include a number of gadgets, appliances, and other items that are, as early as now, on sale at Target.

As recapped by CNN, Target’s Presidents Day sale is now ongoing, and the retailer’s electronics deals include lower prices for anyone who’s looking for a fairly new iPad. The sixth-generation, 9.7-inch Wi-Fi-only iPad, which normally sells for $329.99 to $429.99, depending on the configuration, has been discounted by $50 across the board for all versions. While Apple notably updated its iPad line late last year with new iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad was released in the spring of 2018 with support for the Apple Pencil and an A10 fusion chip, making it less than a year old as of this writing.

Those looking for other Apple products as part of this year’s Presidents Day sale at Target can save $50 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 and get a free $150 gift card with activation on a new line of service. A full list of discounted electronics products can be found on the official Target website.

Given the increasing popularity of smart home devices, it’s no surprise that Target’s Presidents Day deals include several in this category, including, but not limited to the Google Home ($99.99, original price $129.99) and Amazon Echo Plus ($119.99, original price $149.99) smart speakers. CNN noted that the latter device is notable for serving as a smart hub that can connect multiple smart devices with each other. The Canary View Smart Security Camera ($69.99, original price $99.99) and Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($169.99, original price $199.99), on the other hand, are great for buyers hoping to make their homes safer without breaking the bank.

The aforementioned Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t the only wearable on sale at Target in the lead-up to Presidents Day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm was described by CNN as a more conventional-looking smartwatch, and you can now get it at a starting price of $279.99, or $31 less than the original price of $310.99. Meanwhile, The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker ($129.95, original price $149.95) is not a smartwatch per se, but rather an activity tracker that, among other functions, allows users to monitor their heart rate while easily viewing smartphone notifications.

It’s not just tech products that are selling on the cheap at Target, as the retailer’s Presidents Day deals also cover other home items. The Target website shows that buyers can save up to 25 percent off home items for online purchases, with an additional 15 percent off for certain indoor and outdoor rugs, curtains, and furniture items. All you need to do is to enter the promo code “HOME” when purchasing these items online, though you’ll only have up until Monday to take advantage of Target’s Presidents Day discounts.