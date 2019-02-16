’90 Day Fiance’ Couple To Celebrate Divorce In Strip Club

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance have had an interesting relationship. Johnson met his Brazilian soon-to-be ex-wife online. The couple soon fell in love and Johnson invited Lima to move to Las Vegas to live with him and his mother. During their time on the show, the couple got engaged and later married despite numerous red flags throughout the season.

After the show ended, the couple eventually called it quits after several domestic violence incidents and cheating allegations, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Johnson has since filed for divorce and the couple will be celebrating the end of their relationship at a Las Vegas strip club, according to a report from KTNV.

Lima and Johnson have both posted fliers to their personal Instagram pages to promote the upcoming event. Johnson used the caption of his promo post to poke fun at his estranged wife while referring to the event as a “reverse bachelor party.”

“What’s better than one woman? 100!” Johnson asked and answered in his Instagram caption, before adding several hashtags, including one that said “thank god I’m single.”

Lima, on the other hand, kept her post simple. The reality TV star used the caption of the image to invite her fans out to party. According to the fliers, the parties will take place at the Crazy Horse III gentleman’s club in Vegas. Johnson’s event will be held on March 1, while Lima will take over the club the next day on March 2.

According to a report from InTouch Weekly, fans haven’t seen the last of the duo. Lima has confirmed she will return to the franchise and has already wrapped the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Johnson and his mother, Debbie, are also expected to appear in the spin-off.

While speaking to Soap Dirt, Debbie revealed that her son was an abused husband during his marriage. During the couple’s relationship, Lima was arrested several times for allegedly harming Johnson but the reports have been conflicting. Debbie went on to say that her son will be doing “some advocacy work to raise awareness of this type of abuse once the trial, divorce, and other drama is behind him,” the report stated.

Debbie is also hoping Lima will soon “get what she deserves.”

It’s likely things will be cleared up during the couple’s upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on TLC.