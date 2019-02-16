Sofia Richie Won’t Be Making A Surprise Appearance On ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Any Time Soon

Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie wants to keep her private life private.

Thirty-five-year-old Scott Disick wasn’t sure he was ever going to find love again after calling it quits with longtime partner Kourtney Kardashian. The pair began dating back in 2006 and have three young children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Their relationship was rocky due to their very different personalities and Disick’s pattern of alcohol abuse. Kourtney eventually ended the relationship in hopes of maintaining a more stable home life for her children. While the pair are no longer together romantically, he remains a part of the Kardashian family and has a close friendship with several of her sisters. Disick often makes an appearance on the family’s reality television show Keeping up With the Kardashians. However, his new love interest, Sofia Richie, has no such plans, according to Cosmopolitan.

Disick began dating 20-year-old Sophia Richie in 2017 and the two are still going strong. Richie is a fashion model and is the daughter of the infamous Lionel Richie, a singer and record producer. Richie’s relationship with Disick was first heavily criticized by the media. Many longtime fans of Kardashian and Scott wanted them to make things work for the sake of their children. They deemed the much younger Richie a fame seeker who was only after the attention dating Disick brought her. As a result, the model has chosen to keep her relationship primarily out of the public eye.

Although there is much media speculation about the details of their relationship, the pair rarely divulge details about it in interviews. In addition, they don’t often post pictures together on social media in an effort to avoid even more hateful comments. In a recent interview, Richie was asked if she would ever consider making a surprise appearance on Keeping up With the Kardashians. Due to her desire to keep her private life private, she isn’t planning to go down that road. “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she said.

Meanwhile, Disick backed her up, saying that she has every right to her privacy and he recognizes that the world of reality television is certainly not for everyone. “Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don’t want to do … it’s her choice,” he said.

There has been a swirl of rumors lately questioning whether or not Disick and Richie plan to get engaged in the near future, according to the Daily Mail. The model is very interested in starting a family of her own, while Disick has previously stated that three kids is enough for him. Only time will tell what the next phase in their relationship will be.