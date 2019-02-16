Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Tight Post-Baby Body In Crop Top And Jeans On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is known for using working out as therapy and it looks like her focus on exercise has really paid off. The youngest Kardashian sister showed off her enviable post-baby body on Saturday in an Instagram photo where she’s wearing a pink cropped sweater and matching jeans from her fashion line Good American.

In the caption, Kardashian revealed that the photo was taken just 6 months after she gave birth.

“I felt super strong and empowered that I was able to get SOME of it together by then, LOL!” she wrote.

Her baby, True Thompson, is now 10 months old and Khloe seems absolutely enamored with being a mom. She regularly posts pictures of her daughter with heartwarming captions.

In a previous interview with Stellar Magazine, Khloe discussed how important it was for her to instill a high level of self-esteem in her daughter.

“As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning….It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height – everything. That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”

These early affirmations will likely come in handy as True gets older and realizes that she’s in the public eye. Even though she’s just a baby, she’s already received criticism about her appearance. Khloe addressed these hateful comments via her Twitter page last year.

“Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves,” she wrote in support of a fan who hit back at the haters. “For anyone to critic [sic] a baby is obviously not well.”

Dealing with a negative body image as a public figure is something Kardashian has first-hand knowledge of. She told Stellar that she only started feeling fat after the first episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians started airing.

She’s said that it’s one of the reasons why she and Good American co-founder Emma Grede started a fashion line that’s size inclusive. The goal of the brand is to encourage women of all sizes to embrace their bodies. As a testament to that, they’re the first company to offer denim in a size 15, Money.com notes.

If you want to replicate her style in the Instagram photo above, the jeans that Kardashian has on are from her line and you can get a similar cropped sweater in white from Amazon.