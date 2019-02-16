Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Curves In Racy Black Bathing Suit

Kourtney Kardashian won’t let her younger sisters show her up on social media. The 39-year-old mother of three has been posting her own racy photos, and fans are loving it.

On Saturday, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black bathing suit during a trip to Cabo. The photo seems to be a throwback, but her followers didn’t care.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourt is seen sporting a black bathing suit, which is technically a one piece due to the thin pieces of fabric that connect the top and the bottom. Regardless, the swimwear showed off Kardashian’s curves as a bikini would. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stands in a hallway with her arm outstretched to the wall, as she holds up her phone to take the selfie. Kourt’s swimsuit shows off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her ample cleavage.

Kardashian has her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head, which is becoming one of her signature hairstyles. Kourtney also sports a pair of black sunglasses, which cover up part of her face. When it comes to her makeup, she is donning a natural look for the photo.

In the caption of the picture, Kardashian reveals that it would be “nice” to be back in Cabo at the moment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney has been excitedly planning her 40th birthday party. The reality star allegedly has a clear vision of what she wants, which includes some very adult themes, such as topless servers, both male and female.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Kourtney’s planning to invite all the hottest young guys in Hollywood – even if she’s dated them before. She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship,” the insider added.

“This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source stated of the idea behind the birthday bash.

Recently, Kardashian has hinted that she’s not happy about her current single status. Kourt took to her Instagram account last month while watching a romantic movie, revealing that she wanted to be in love. She also pointed out that she’s the only one of her sisters who is not in a relationship.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may be ready to get back out there, and her sexy selfies could be giving her the confidence to find new love in the future.