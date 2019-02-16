Brazilian Bombshell Isabeli Fontana Exposes Booty And Long Legs On Instagram

Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana – who is well-known among her fans for being a former Victoria’s Secret model – recently sent the temperature of her Instagram page soaring after posting a very sexy picture of herself.

In the snap, the 35-year-old hottie wore a punch pink, ribbed, off-the-shoulder crop top which she teamed with a matching pair of panties. The model stood on the deck of a ship against the backdrop of a harbor and struck a side pose that allowed her to put her famous booty on full display.

Isabeli wore her dark tresses down, accessorized with a pair of delicate earrings, and opted for a makeup-free look that exposed her natural beauty and age-defying looks. The full-length picture perfectly showcased the model’s amazing 5’8” stature and because of the side pose, the tattoo on her arm could also be clearly seen.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Rio de Janeiro’s famous Marina da Glória and as of the writing of this article, the post amassed more than 35,000 likes and close to 300 comments. Isabeli shared another up-close picture from the same photo shoot which racked up an additional 746,000 likes wherein fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazingly well-toned body and sense of style.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that there is only one word to describe Isabeli’s looks and her picture and that is “perfect.” While another one said that she is, without a shadow of doubt, the sexiest Brazilian model alive.

Most of the comments on her picture were written in Portuguese, and a Google translation shows that people showered her with several complimentary words and phrases, including “beautiful goddess,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” “amazing body,” and “incredibly stunning.”

Apart from the said pictures, Isabeli also shared a topless morning pic which set pulses immediately racing. In the pic, Isabeli censored her body with the help of a pillow while she looked straight into the camera, which melted many hearts. The picture was liked more than 7,000 times in less than two hours of being posted and a look at the comments section shows that the pic became an instant hit among her 1.2 million fans and followers.

Although the model, who has been associated with the industry for the past three decades, is famous for her feminine looks, she revealed in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR that she was a tomboy when she was a teenager.