Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Show In Sexy Black Bra

Demi Rose Mawby has become one of the hottest models on social media, and she loves to post racy photos of herself showing off her famous figure.

On Saturday, Demi Rose didn’t disappoint fans as she posted yet another sultry photo of herself to Instagram, where she boasts over eight million followers.

In the photograph, Demi is seen wearing nothing but a skimpy black bra, which puts her ample cleavage on full display and leaves little to the imagination of her followers.

The model has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head but leaves multiple pieces out, which she uses to frame her face. Demi also shows off her sun-kissed glow, which may have gotten during a recent trip to Thailand, where she was seen sporting an array of bikinis as she modeled for some new photos.

Rose also dons a full face of makeup, looking glam with super dark eyebrows, long, thick lashes that make her eyes pop, a bronzed glow on her face — which she offsets with a shimmering highlighter — and pretty pink lipstick. Demi completes the look by sporting a pair of large gold hoop earrings which feature dark embellishments.

In the caption of the photo, Demi Rose wishes her followers a happy weekend and reveals that she is currently back in the U.K. — the model tagged her location as London, following her overseas trip to Asia.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi was first spotted back in London on Monday night. She was photographed heading to dinner with friends at Sushi Samba, as she wore a very skimpy black dress for the outing.

Celebs Now reports that the model was born in Birmingham, and shot to fame after she appeared in music videos for stars such as Chris Brown and DJ Khaled. However, she’s allegedly ready to make the move from the UK to the United States, hoping to expand her career, and maybe even pursue acting.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the U.S. too,” an insider dished to the Sun.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.