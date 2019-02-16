Viral Photo Shows Donald Trump Casually Getting An Omelette At Golf Course After Declaring National Emergency

There may be a national emergency at Donald Trump’s golf course — they’re out of sausage at the omelet bar.

One day after his controversial declaration of a national emergency — that would allow him to snag funding for the border wall — a viral photograph showed Donald Trump casually getting an omelet at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Trump returned to his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend, departing Washington on a military plane just hours after declaring a national emergency.

Critics have already noted how little time Trump wasted in racing to the golf course amid what he described as an imminent emergency to the safety of the United States. Ana Navarro, a Republican CNN commentator frequent critic of Donald Trump, took to Twitter to criticize Trump for failing to act like there is an emergency going on in the country.

“In case you’re keeping track, Trump squeezed in declaring a ‘national emergency’ in between weekends playing golf in Florida….on taxpayers dime,” Navarro wrote.

Trump has been widely criticized for the declaration, with many saying that it is simply a response to losing a legislative battle over his bid for border wall funding. The picture of Trump’s trip to the omelet bar was cited as evidence, with Congressman Ted Lieu saying the picture would be “Exhibit 3” in the lawsuit Trump will face in opposition to the declaration.

just in — a source at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach just texted me this photo taken a short time ago. omelette bar: pic.twitter.com/eWqMbdRTwW — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 16, 2019

Trump himself may have supplied the most damaging piece of evidence against the need to declare a national emergency. The New York Times noted that in his speech announcing the declaration, Trump himself appeared to admit that the situation wasn’t all that imminent, but he didn’t want to wait any longer for border wall funding.

“I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” he said. “I just want to get it done faster, that’s all.”

There will likely be other evidence cited, including Trump’s frequent boasts at how much his administration has caused illegal border crossings to fall compared to Barack Obama. Critics also point out the Trump repeatedly promised that he would make Mexico pay for the wall, before pressing Democrats to authorize the funding from taxpayer money. The president is now turning to a state of emergency to re-allocate the money from elsewhere in the national budget.

The declaration is already facing legal challenges, and Donald Trump will have to argue in court that there is indeed a national emergency. It’s not clear if the omelet bar picture will be admitted as evidence.