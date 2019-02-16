Musicians Liz Phair, Jenny Lewis, And Karen Elson React To Ryan Adams Scandal

Three more female musicians who have worked with Ryan Adams have come forward with statements regarding their relationships with the singer-songwriter and producer following the New York Times exposé from earlier in the week in which Adams was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by seven different women.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee has been accused of being sexually inappropriate when supposedly helping some of these women with their own musical aspirations and would, at times, “turn domineering and vengeful… subjecting women to emotional and verbal abuse, and harassment in texts and on social media.” One of the alleged victims was just 14-years-old when Adams would initiate raunchy conversations, including a Skype session that he allegedly began in the nude.

Now, Rolling Stone has reported that singers Jenny Lewis, Liz Phair, and Karen Elson have issued statements about their own experiences working with Adams. While Lewis did not have any negative encounters with him, the same can’t be said by Phair and Elson.

Lewis has worked with Adams numerous times. The 43-year-old former Rilo Kiley frontwoman’s 2014 solo album, The Voyager, was produced by Adams, and he also contributed to her upcoming record, On the Line, which is slated to be released on March 22. Additionally, the two artists have spent time on the road together touring.

“I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior. Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward,” Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Phair had a very different experience when working with Adams. In 2015, the now 51-year-old began working with him on a double album, but it never saw the light of day.

Responding to a Twitter message wondering if she planned on weighing in on the scandal, Phair said, “If I do, I’ll write about it. But I think you can extrapolate.”

“My experience was nowhere near as personally involving, but yes the record ended and the similarities are upsetting.”

British singer-songwiter Elson, who is also a supermodel, said that she had a “traumatizing experience” with Adams, but was “not quite brave enough yet to speak about [the] specifics.” She revealed this information in a now-deleted Instagram post, which Pitchfork reported about.

“The trauma that lingers is often a very powerful silencer of women as is the business that enables these men to thrive without ever facing consequences,” said Elson.

Since the New York Times piece was released, on February 13, Adams’ upcoming album, Big Colors, was “put on hold,” and three companies that manufacture gear for musicians — Benson, Walrus Audio, and JHS Pedals — have stopped producing products bearing his name, the Inquisitr previously reported.