Nico Tortorella Drinks Hilary Duff’s Breast Milk On Instagram

Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff may have just taken their friendship to a whole new level and fans aren’t sure how to feel about it. Tortorella recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself drinking from a cup of Duff’s breast milk, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

“I’m for real doing this right now,” he said, before taking a big gulp. “Oh, my God! It’s delicious.”

The actor then quickly finished what was left in his cup before asking Duff if he could “have some more.” The former Disney star held up a freezer bag of her breast milk and replied, “You’re a sicko, dude.”

The actors were reportedly together for a table read for the first episode of the sixth season of their hit comedy series Younger. The show follows Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorced mother forced to lie about her age to secure a job in the publishing industry. Tortorella plays Josh, a tattoo artist and Liza’s ex while Duff plays Kelsey Peters, Liza’s best friend and coworker at Empirical Press. The show wrapped its fifth season on TV Land but the sixth season will air on Paramount Network starting this year.

Tortorella and Duff have developed a close friendship over the years and fans even believed the two were romantically linked, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Tortorella’s video was shared on Twitter by a fan account and it seems people had some questions. “@NicoTortorella how it taste????” One fan asked. Another shared a meme that said, “But…why?”

???? @NicoTortorella on Instagram Story: Full proof that @HilaryDuff's milk is delicious pic.twitter.com/JWHn7bh7nc — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) February 15, 2019

Duff announced her second pregnancy in June, 2018, and welcomed daughter, Banks, in October, with boyfriend Matthew Koma, according to a report from Us Weekly. After giving birth Duff revealed that she drank her placenta.

“Most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said on a podcast. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress is also the mother of a 6-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. And speaking of the Disney series, there might be a reboot in the works. Duff told Entertainment Tonight that there have “been some conversations” surrounding bringing the show back to television. The actress said there are no concrete plans right now but she is excited about the possibility.

As for Tortorella, the star recently appeared as co-host of MTV’s How Far Is Tattoo Far?, an interesting reality show where people volunteer to get tattoos without knowing what will be permanently etched into their skin. Tortorella’s partner on the show is Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.