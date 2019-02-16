Sofia Richie Flaunts Abs In Skimpy Crop Top

Sofia Richie is showing off her model body on social media with a sexy new snapshot.

On Saturday, Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking glam in an all-white ensemble. In the photo, the model is striking a sexy pose as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Richie sports a pair of high-waisted white pants with a black button, and a matching white crop top, which wraps over one shoulder and around her neck, leaving the other shoulder completely bare.

The top shows not only shows off Sofia’s flat tummy and insanely toned abs but also puts her ample cleavage on full display. Richie has her long hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and sports glossy lips in the black and white photograph.

Sofia also wears multiple accessories, including a bracelet on her left wrist, a ring on her finger, a chain and pendant around her neck, and some hoop earrings.

Although the picture is in black and white, fans can see that Richie rocks a full face of makeup for her photo op on the terrace of a building, which included darkened eyebrows and lashes, and dark liner.

Both Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, have been posting photos and videos on social media of their recent getaway, although they’re not tagging the exact location of their Valentine’s Day vacation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia seemingly got one of the things she wanted for Valentine’s Day — a vacation with Scott.

Last month, Hollywood Life reported that while Richie would have loved to see Disick get down on one knee and pop the question on the special day, she mostly wanted to spend some quality time with him during a romantic getaway.

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott. Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reveal that Scott’s former ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is a bit “freaked out” about the idea of Disick and Richie getting engaged, and realizes that it could happen at any time.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life by following her on Instagram.