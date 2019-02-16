‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Confirmed By Netflix With Original Cast

It was just a few months ago that the Inquisitr reported The Kissing Booth was credited as one of the most re-watched movies available in the Netflix streaming library.

If you were one of the subscribers that contributed to the teenage rom-com becoming such a popular Netflix Original film, you will be happy to know the streaming giant has made the decision to move forward with a sequel.

In fact, Joel Courtney – who plays the role of Lee Flynn – was one of the first to post the announcement on Twitter revealing the sequel.

According to People Magazine, fans of the adorable romance comedy can rest easy knowing all of the main cast members including Joey King and Jacob Elordi will be returning for the sequel.

According to Variety, streaming content chief, Ted Sarandos, revealed that The Kissing Booth was “one of the most-watched movies in the country, and maybe in the world.”

For anyone who hasn’t had a chance to watch The Kissing Booth, Courtney and King play the roles of Elle and Lee who have been friends since the moment they were born.

They created a list of rules – at a very young age – that they credit to the reason why they have had such a successful friendship. One of their many friendship rules bars Elle from dating Lee’s older brother Noah (played by Elordi.)

There are no confirmed dates, but the film is likely to drop on Netflix in 2020 https://t.co/EsQhENabsr — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2019

Noah and Elle end up kissing – while she is blindfolded – during the kissing booth for a school function, which forces the duo to come to terms with the feelings they have struggled to keep hidden for each other.

Early on in the film – before Noah kisses Elle and makes his feelings known – he displays an extreme protectiveness over her as he goes to extremes to keep other males at the school away from her.

The plot line for The Kissing Booth 2 is currently a mystery as the first movie was based off of a Beth Reekles novel and there isn’t a second novel to adapt a second movie from.

Unsurprisingly, subscribers wasted no time gushing with excitement on various social media platforms after learning about the sequel and the returning cast members.

IT IS HAPPENING https://t.co/ERpasBh0eE — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) February 14, 2019

“That’s great news! Yay for more Elle, Lee & Noah! I’m excited to find out what happens next, also cause there’s no 2nd book! #TheKissingBooth,” one subscriber gushed on Twitter.

“YEEEEEES!!!!!!! i watched #thekissingbooth for the first time last Saturday & i may have watched it another 5 times since it’s amazing!!!! CAN NOT WAIT FOR NUMBER 2!! #amazing,” a second Twitter user chimed in.

The pre-production of The Kissing Booth 2 is already underway, and they are expected to start shooting the film later in the year. While they do not have any concrete dates at this time, multiple outlets expect the sequel to hit the streaming library sometime next year.