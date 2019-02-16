‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Left Fan Event After Someone Grabbed ‘His Crotch,’ Per ‘TMZ’

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood had a bad experience with one overzealous fan this week which forced him to leave an event without getting to interact with many of the people who showed up to support him. Now new details of the incident are being revealed.

According to TMZ, Colton Underwood attended the Colton’s Legacy Foundation X Pura Vida Garden Party, which benefited cystic fibrosis earlier this week, but decided to leave early after one fan crossed the line in a major way.

The outlet reports that an eyewitness saw one female fan approach the bachelor and grab his crotch in front of everyone. The fan also told the reality star that she was going to “take” his virginity.

Underwood reportedly felt that it was best for his safety if he leave the event, but later took to Instagram to apologize to the fans with whom he didn’t get a chance to interact, revealing that he had been inappropriately touched.

Colton went on to say that he would have stood in line for hours to make sure that he got to greet all of the fans who came out to see him and support him, but he “didn’t sign up” to be treated like a “piece of meat.”

Hollywood Life reports that Colton Underwood was being “mobbed” by girls carrying roses and drinking wine. The source claims that as the night went on and everyone continued to drink that girls began to get “out of hand.”

“Colton was being physically groped by the women in the crowd so he stormed out of his event. While he was angry, he did his best to remain cheerful as he fled the scene. But it was clear that he was also annoyed and upset,” the insider added.

Underwood has been a favorite among fans for months. His appearance during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette made him one of the most desirable contestants with his charming smile and good looks. Later, when he revealed that he was a virgin at the age of 26, women seemingly became more intrigued by the idea of him, which eventually landed him the gig as The Bachelor.

Colton’s season of the show is currently airing, and has not been devoid of drama. The women in the house have been at each other’s throats, and it’s easy to see that Underwood is getting fed up with the bickering. He’s even been seen walking away from situations that are annoying him, which is what he seemingly did at the fan event in San Diego this week.

