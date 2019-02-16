Kyle Richards Responds To Lawsuit Against Husband Mauricio Umansky After He’s Called Shady On Twitter

See how Kyle Richards fought back.

Kyle Richards recently opened up about her experiences with anxiety on Twitter, but sadly, her candid revelation was met with backlash from a fan. One vocal Twitter user fired back at Richards’ emotional statement, mentioning a lawsuit brought against her realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“Are you having crippling anxiety over Mauricio’s lawsuit for shady real estate dealings?” the fan asked.

“It wasn’t shady. And it was dropped,” Richards replied on Twitter.

Last year, Umanksy was sued after he supposedly purchased a client’s Malibu home secretly, only to sell it for a massive profit of $37 million just one year later. In court documents filed against Richards’ husband, which were shared by the Blast last August, the seller of the home demanded Umansky pay back $8 million from the deal, and his insurance company was suing him in an effort to avoid paying $3 million to cover a portion of the demand.

While it is unknown exactly how the lawsuit concluded, Richards seemed to suggest with her Twitter post that Umanksy was not forced to pay back any money to the seller of the home.

The message shared by Richards in regard to her husband’s lawsuit came after she was slammed for telling Lisa Vanderpump, whose brother Mark committed suicide weeks before the start of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, that she had “sh*t going on in her life too.”

After a Twitter user suggested the comment had shown Richards’ “true colors,” the longtime reality star and mother of four opened up about the “crippling anxiety” she had been facing while filming. She then said that what she was experiencing was “NOTHING compared to what Lisa went through.”

During Tuesday night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Richards was seen paying a visit to Vanderpump’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, where she and Vanderpump engaged in a dispute. As fans saw, Richards informed her co-star that she felt as if she was not treating her equally.

In addition to the ladies’ dispute, questions were also raised regarding what exactly happened with a dog who was adopted by Dorit Kemsley but later taken to a nearby animal shelter. However, as fans eventually saw on the episode, Kemsley gave the dog to another woman after it badly bit her husband and nipped at her two kids.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.