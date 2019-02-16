J. Cole To Perform At NBA All-Star Halftime Show

In January, it was announced that rapper J. Cole would be performing at the 2019 NBA All-Star Halftime Show, according to a report from Complex. Cole is expected to hit the court with his unique rap style and killer rhymes this weekend on Sunday, February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is about a three-hour drive from Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville.

The 34-year-old has never been shy about his love for basketball and has even participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2012.

The rapper has definitely come a long way. After being dismissed by Jay Z in front of the Roc-The-Mic studios, the rapper was eventually signed to Roc Nation, according to a report from Hollywood Life. Jay didn’t stop to take the demo CD Cole was trying to hand to him at the time but after hearing the young rapper’s second mixtape, The Warm Up, the two reconnected and Cole became an official Roc Nation artist.

Cole is also reportedly one of Barack Obama’s favorite rappers.

“I love J. Cole. You know, this is the benefit of having teenage daughters,” the 44th President of the United States said, according to Billboard. “I actually keep up. I got a chance to see J. Cole’s mom and grandma.”

Cole’s performance set will likely feature his latest single, “Middle Child,” which is his first solo single since 2013. While the lyrical master doesn’t hold the spot of middle child in his family, he’s believed to be using the track’s title as a metaphor for his position in the rap game.

It seems the artist might be working on a new album as he’s said to be collaborating with a handful of other big names in the industry. During a Q&A session on Twitter, Meek Mill teased an upcoming track with the NC rapper after a fan asked if he would be teaming up with Cole.

“Very soon I can’t wait to go bar for bar wit Cole he be on some sh*t!,” Meek said, according to a report from XXL Mag.

According to a report from Hot New Hip Hop, it seems soulful songstress H.E.R. also has her eye on a possible collaboration with Cole.

“J. Cole is in like the top three people who I wanna work with. And Drake, for sure,” she explained.

While Cole fans wait for the star’s next big solo project or collaboration, they can see him perform on Sunday at 7 p.m.