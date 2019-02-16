‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis & Hunter Price Gush Over Love Match

The new couple extended Valentine's Day into a whole week.

Southern Charm fans watched so many seasons of Kathryn Dennis being unlucky in love that they are thrilled to see her dating a man who ticks all the boxes. Singer Hunter Price is handsome, talented, of similar age, and best of all, according to Dennis, he’s kind. Kathryn has been on a long and difficult road, but she seems optimistic that things are getting better.

People Magazine is reporting that “Kathryn Dennis can’t stop smiling” after making a week of their first Valentine’s Day. Based on the Instagram posts by Price, he’s equally enamored of her.

Price and Dennis shared the same photo of the two staring into each other’s eyes, and each tagged it with a sweet message. He posted “best friends” under his, while she shared an even deeper message under hers.

“Didn’t think I’d smile like this again but there you are. @hunterpricemusic????.”

The Southern Charm star is trying to keep her romance with the America’s Got Talent crooner private, but their happiness is spilling over onto their social media accounts. Last month a fan asked Kathryn who the guy in her photos was, and she answered “my person.”

Even Hunter Price’s solo Instagram posts have a subtle yet fashionable touch, courtesy of the redhead, as the Nashville singer is letting his fans know that his fashion makeover is courtesy of Kathryn Dennis.

“Brought to you by @hm

Stylist: @kathryndennis????????.”

In addition to being part of the Southern Charm cast, Kathryn also works for Gwynn’s department store as a stylist and model, says the Inquisitr, and so she’s been styling her new beau on the side for his performances around Nashville.

But while the new relationship is moving smoothly, Kathryn won’t be taking the next step of merging her love life with the loves of her life, her children, Kensie and Saint. The Southern Charm star’s current custody arrangement with her ex, Thomas Ravenel is 50/50, one week on, one week off, and so Hunter and the children haven’t met, and won’t be meeting until a later date, says the Inquisitr.

Kathryn is now seeking full or at least primary custody of the children as a result of Ravenel’s arrest for the alleged sexual assault of the former family nanny.

Dennis and Ravenel are due back in court next month to hash out a custody agreement, which will include testimony by a forensic psychologist who interviewed both parents. In addition to the current criminal charges against Ravenel, Dennis says she’s concerned about her ex’s “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.”