Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Displays Plenty Of Skin In New Post

Instagram influencer and model Gabby Epstein often posts skin-baring photographs of herself on her page which has attracted an impressive legion of followers within a short period of time.

And following her pic-posting ritual, the 24-year-old model took to her account on Saturday morning and treated her 2.2 million admirers to a set of two risqué snaps which left them asking for more.

In the photo, Gabrielle is featured wearing a very revealing, white-and-silver dress with a cut-out at the front which ran all the way from her neck to her stomach, thus providing a generous view of her large breasts.

And not only that, but the transparent skirt of the dress allowed the model to put her derriere on full display – something which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

Gabby tied her hair into a tight ponytail and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a glamorous look. Per the caption, her dress was from the global online fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing.

In less than a day of going live, the picture in question racked up close to 60,000 likes and more than 500 comments wherein fans and followers admired the model for her sexy style as well as her famous curves. Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that Gabby is “way beyond beautiful,” while a male fan said that she looks amazing and sexy in the dress and that he is totally in love with her.

Prior to posting the current picture, Gabby left her fans’ jaws dropped by posting some bikini and lingerie pics wherein she flaunted her sexy figure. In the first set of pics, Gabby donned a skimpy, pale blue thong-cut bikini set, while in the second set of pics – posted for Valentine’s Day – the model could be seen wearing a provocative set of magenta lingerie.

Both the posts amassed a total of 108,000 likes and above 2,300 comments where fans openly expressed their excitement after seeing the generous display of skin.

Not only that, Gabby also posted a video clip leaving little to the imagination of the viewers by going topless and donning a barely-there thong. In the video, the stunner turned her back toward the camera and could be seen walking into the sea to meet her female friend, who was also topless.

Per the caption, the video clip was part of her Vlog from her trip to the Bahamas. She informed her fans that a full footage of the clip can be viewed on Gabby’s YouTube channel.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Gabby obtained a degree in biomedicine but later decided to opt for modeling as a career. Despite the fact that being an Instagram model is a lucrative job, she told News.com.au that the doesn’t see it as a long-term career because she isn’t sure how long social media will be around.