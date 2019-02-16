Iggy Azalea Posts Sultry Instagram Photo, Showing Off Just A Hint Of Skin

Iggy Azalea was more fully clothed than usual in her latest Instagram photo, but the rapper turned model still got plenty of viral attention for the sultry snap she shared on Saturday.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a steely gaze and the caption, “Good Morning Sunshine.” The photo was a huge hit with the rapper’s fans, garnering more than 100,000 likes in less than an hour and attracting thousands of supportive comments.

“It’s a good morning now!” one person commented.

After breaking out as a rapper in 2014, Iggy Azalea has started to gain a large following on social media for the revealing — and often scantily clad — images she shares on her pages. That included a number of nude images, which helped Iggy become a fixture of celebrity news media, even though she had a long gap without any new music.

The attention has not always been so welcome with Iggy, however. After she shared a number of very racy images online — including some nude but strategically covered photos — the rapper got an unsolicited offer for work from an adult film company.

The tweet was later deleted, but Iggy took to Instagram to post some of the inappropriate comments she received in response to the raunchy offer and slammed people who made the comments.

“I want to know why men think it’s okay to harass women online? Why do men feel so comfortable being sexual predators?” she wrote. “I don’t want to be a sex worker and i shouldn’t have to deal with hundreds of predatory men invading my page because of a PR stunt from a porno company. Treat women better. Learn consent. Learn respect. This is gross.”

Iggy Azalea has found other controversy for the racy images she shares online. As she has used her Instagram account for pitching some brands she represents, Iggy has alienated some fans who accused her of neglecting her music. It took more than four years for the Australian rapper to put out a follow-up to her debut album, though she tried to explain that the delays were out of her hands.

In the summer, she took to Twitter to explain that the album had been set for release many weeks before, but she had no choice in the matter of exactly when it came out.

More pictures of Iggy Azalea in the sultry pose — and plenty of other racy ones — can be found on her Instagram page.