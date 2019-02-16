Rita Ora Stuns In A Royal Blue Suit For Escada’s New Ad Campaign

Rita Ora has proved from time to time that she is not only a versatile singer but also a stunning model. The 28-year-old model recently appeared in an ad campaign for Escada for which she sported different outfits to flaunt her stunning looks and body.

The “Anywhere” songstress treated her 14.5 million Instagram fans to a new slideshow from the campaign wherein she is featured wearing a royal blue suit which perfectly complemented her skin tone and made her look absolutely gorgeous.

To add a tinge of glamour to her look, Rita accessorized with a gold necklace and gold drop earrings, and also donned a gold chain belt. She wore her hair down and parted it off to one side which provided her with a very youthful look.

Within an hour of going live, the video in question amassed more than 100,000 likes and 200-plus comments wherein fans and followers praised Rita for her stunning looks. One fan wrote that Rita looked ravishing in the picture, while many others opined that the color really suits her.

Another fan said that Rita is the most beautiful woman in the world, while others expressed their admiration for the singer’s beauty by posting countless hearts and kiss emojis and several complimentary comments.

Escada also posted Rita’s pics on their official Instagram page where she is featured wearing a printed outfit which allowed her to flaunt her slim figure. Rita accessorized with some gold chain jewelry and wore a full face of makeup which made her look stunning.

Prior to posting the current picture from the Escada campaign, Rita left little to the imagination of her fans by posting a snapshot from her visit to Los Angeles wherein she was featured wearing a strappy navy dress with a sheer illusion neckline that plunged down to her waist to reveal an ample amount of cleavage.

In the caption, Rita revealed that after the pic was captured, her dad surprised her by flying to Los Angeles to meet her, which made her Valentine’s Day awesome.

Apart from her modelling and singing activities, Rita was in the news again after it was revealed that she was among the victims of a £3.4m (an equivalent of about $4 million) fraud scheme.

According to a report by the BBC, an accountant from Northampton named Andrew Munday, 37, confessed that he targeted Rita, along with several other high-profile victims, and bought houses with the money that he obtained from them through the fraud.

The report quoted Rita’s lawyer, Graham Shear, who revealed that a substantial part of the money taken from Rita has been recovered, adding that Munday’s actions were “pretty disgraceful.”