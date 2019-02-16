Beyonce Shows Off Her Cleavage In Lace & Latex Curve-Hugging Dress

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Jay Z surprised Beyonce with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at a Miami restaurant. For the special occasion, the R&B diva poured her famous curves into a spectacular Valentine’s Day-themed minidress, flaunting her incredible figure in a skimpy red latex number.

Today, Queen Bey treated her social media followers to a close-up look of her sizzling Valentine’s Day outfit. Earlier this morning, Beyonce took to her Instagram page to show off her stunning dress – a sexy combination of latex and lace – and fans were not disappointed.

After her romantic Valentine’s Day date with her husband of 10 years, Beyonce continued to spread the love on Instagram with three sultry posts. The 37-year-old singer shared an entire collection of photos to Instagram, which revealed her fabulous red look in full detail.

The “Crazy In Love” songstress posed for an array of sweltering photographs that put her jaw-dropping figure on full display. While some of the snaps offered a closer look at the exquisite curve-hugging dress, in others Bey chose to showcase the dazzling accessories that completed her Valentine’s Day look.

The glamorous singer turned heads and sent pulses racing with her latest photo share, turning up the heat on Instagram. As expected, the first thing that her 124 million Instagram followers noticed was the eye-popping red latex dress.

According to the Daily Mail, Beyonce stepped out on her date night with Jay Z in a Christopher Kane lace minidress. The head-turning number boasted long lace sleeves ornate with delicate details and fitted her hourglass figure like a glove.

The form-fitting lace-and-latex number hugged her voluptuous figure in all the right places, clinging to her buxom curves and sinuous hips. The Christopher Kane dress was both low-cut and dangerously short, showing off Bey’s jaw-dropping physique in all of its splendor.

Beyonce flaunted her curvaceous assets with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination, giving an ample view of her generous cleavage. In a few sizzling close-up shots, the star put on a busty display, nearly spilling out of the skintight minidress.

The “Naughty Girl” songstress also showed off her endless pins. The singer struck a saucy pose as she raised one foot from the ground, showcasing long, lean legs that had been oiled down to a perfect glisten.

The photos revealed that the skimpy, thigh-skimming dress was embellished with a Chantilly lace tie hem. The same tie details adorned the long lace sleeves, draping down the wrists in elegant ruffles.

In another pair of snapshots, Beyonce showed off her glamorous accessories. This particular post, which included a close-up photo of Beyonce blowing a kiss to the camera as she displayed her ample décolletage, was the most popular of the three, garnering nearly 2.6 million likes and a little shy of 18,000 comments.

The snaps unveiled that Queen Bey had paired up her racy red dress with a sparkling Valentine’s Day-themed evening bag. The singer completed her ravishing red look with a heart-shaped sequin purse that glimmered in a bright red color.

Fans who wish to emulate her look and show that they, too, are “Crazy In Love,” can pick up a similar heart-shaped red purse on Amazon.

Aside from the glitzy purse, Beyonce also accessorized with a stunning statement ring and a pair of fun red sunglasses. The singer added height to her frame with a pair of strappy black heels and wore her brown caramel tresses in a cascade of curls flowing down her back.