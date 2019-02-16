Bruno Ganz Cause Of Death Suspected To Be Colon Cancer

Bruno Ganz, known for his role as Hitler in 'Downfall,' has passed away at the age of 77.

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who is known best for his portrayal of Hitler during the 2004 film titled Downfall, has passed away at the age of 77.

According to BBC, management of the actor has confirmed Ganz was in his Zurich home on Friday night during the time of his death. While his cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is suspected to be the result of complications from the colon cancer Bruno was recently diagnosed with.

Ganz made his debut in the theatrical world – where he quickly snagged a reputation as a solid and talented young actor – during the ’60s. According to IMDb, the Swiss actor had more than 100 TV and movie credits attached to his name at the time of his passing.

Some of the more notable credits attached to his name – in addition to Downfall – include Wings of Desire, Unknown, The American Friend, The Reader, The Counsellor, and The Baader Meinhof Complex.

His most famous film – which was called Der Untergang in German – revolved around the story of Adolf Hitler’s final days while in his bunker in Berlin. The film pulled in $92 million at box offices all round the world during its theatrical release.

Tributes and reactions from fans of Ganz after news of the actor’s passing broke have quickly started to pour in as the news is currently trending on Twitter.

Sad news. A tremendous actor. Most famous over here for his incredible performance in Downfall (and the ensuing meme), but brilliant in Herzog’s Nosferatu and The Baader-Meinhof Complex. RIP https://t.co/ILZo5jPUI4 — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) February 16, 2019

I am devastated to hear of the passing of Bruno Ganz. I feel so privileged to have seen his career unfold during the emergence of the New German Cinema. Do yourself a favor and watch the Criterion Collection's version of The American Friend in his honor. pic.twitter.com/S0AtMi6INi — Debbie Vega (@DebbieVee) February 16, 2019

Bruno Ganz. With the angels pic.twitter.com/k2woowDhgF — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) February 16, 2019

In 1989, Alan Moore recommended Wings of Desire to me, and it's a film that's stayed with me ever since. RIP Bruno Ganz. pic.twitter.com/uMlppL6ZXl — Gareth L Powell (@garethlpowell) February 16, 2019

One Twitter user found comfort in knowing there would be one final performance of the late actor that had been produced, but not yet released before his passing.

The good news is that we have still have another Bruno Ganz performance to look forward to, as he's in Terrence Malick's Radegund. Both he and the late Michael Nyqvist will be making their final screen appearances in that film. — Philip Concannon (@Phil_on_Film) February 16, 2019

Back in 2005, the actor told the Guardian he dedicated four months to preparing himself to take on the role of Adolf Hitler in Downfall. During that time, Bruno studied historical records and observed individuals who suffered from Parkinson’s, as it was believed that the dictator suffered from it as well.

“I cannot claim to understand Hitler. Even the witnesses who had been in the bunker with him were not really able to describe the essence of the man. He had no pity, no compassion, no understanding of what the victims of war suffered,” the actor revealed as he opened up about his preparation for the film.

According to BBC, Ganz was in possession of the Iffland-Ring at the time of his passing. The Iffland-Ring being an accolade given to the actor after being deemed as “most significant and worthy.” Who the actor intended to pass the ring to at the time of his passing is currently unknown.

Rest in peace Bruno Ganz.