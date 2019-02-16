‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Spectra Fashion Returns

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Spectra Fashions are going to make a comeback! And with Forrester Creations’ head designer leaving, it appears as if Spectra may have an advantage over the leading fashion house.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) can only thank her lucky stars that she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) crossed paths at the Bikini Bar during the summer of 2018. Not only did he offer her a place to sleep, but she was soon sharing his bed and other benefits that only he could offer her.

Wyatt pulled a few strings, and soon the down-and-out Sally was working at Forrester Creations. Granted, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) made it clear to Sally that she would never design for Hope For The Future, but that did not keep Sally down for long.

Sally kept plugging away and designed in her spare time. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) saw Sally’s potential and soon she was designing lingerie for the Intimates line instead. After all, Sally used to own Spectra Fashions and was a savvy businesswoman as well.

Recently, Sally presented some of her athletic wear designs to Hope. In sharp contrast to when Sally first started working at Forrester’s, Hope admitted to liking Sally’s work.

As detailed by Inquisitr, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wants his son back at Spencer Publishing. He will offer him his job back complete with bells, whistles, and bonuses. However, Wyatt needs to think about his dad’s offer before jumping back into business with him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that on Friday, February 22, Wyatt will present his father with a counter offer. He wants his father to return to Sally what he took away from her – Spectra Fashions. B&B fans will remember that it was Bill who burned down the Spectra building for his own gain. Spectra had to close their doors and Sally’s dreams with it.

Now, Wyatt wants Bill to pay retribution and give Sally back what he effectively stole from her. He may even persuade his father to give the Spectra building along with the cash to restore her business. Sally will be able to move on from Forrester Creations and create a new beginning for herself.

In fact, now that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has left Forrester Creations and with Sally also leaving, Spectra Fashions may soon be the leading fashion house in Los Angeles. Of course, with designer Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) also set to return, expect to see the competition ramp up.