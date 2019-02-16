Chris Evans’ Action Film ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ Purchased By Netflix

Netflix appears to show no signs of slowing down on their spree of purchasing streaming rights to new pieces of content for their streaming library continues. One of the latest purchases by the streaming giant is an action thriller starring Chris Evans – who is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe – called The Red Sea Diving Resort.

According to Variety, Netflix recently purchased global rights to The Red Sea Diving Resort, which will allow the streaming giant to offer the film on their service in every country, with the exception of China.

In addition to Evans, the film’s star-studded cast list also features Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Greg Kinnear, Ben Kingsley, and Michiel Huismen.

This action-thriller was written and directed by Gideon Raff, who is also known for creating the critically-acclaimed Showtime series, Homeland.

The pitch for the film was originally sold to Fox Searchlight, but plans fell through later on and the film made its way back to the market, where it was found by Bron Studios who didn’t hesitate to jump on board to help finance and produce the film.

The film’s plot revolves around an Israeli agent who headed up a Mossad operation in the 1980’s assisted by a team of spies. The group worked together to smuggle in persecuted Jews from Ethiopia under the cover of a running a holiday resort.

The mission, known as “Operation Brother,” opened up the resort to actual tourists as a front while the team evacuated victims in secret under the close watch of Sudanese authorities.

The film is based on real life events that occurred in the 1980’s.

According to The Wrap, when civil war broke out in Ethiopia, Jews in the country were victimized and banned from practicing their own religion. They were also barred from traveling to anywhere where they could escape religious persecution.

More than 7,000 Ethiopian Jews lost their homes during this time in history and 2,500 more became casualties of war. Most of these events occurred in the months surrounding the time when Lt. Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam came into power during 1977.

The Jew population of the country began to flee, seeking refuge in nearby Sedan, which is where the film’s story picks up. Thousands fled on foot suffering from both hunger and third as they were at risk of being attacked by both bandits and wild animals during their journey.

This history-based action thriller starring Chis Evans is slated to make its debut on the Netflix library later this year. Unfortunately, it is too early for the film to have a set release date.