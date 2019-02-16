Ariel Winter Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage Her ‘Birthday Suit’ While Partying In Las Vegas

The actress traveled to Vegas to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Ariel Winter may not subscribe to the mantra “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram this weekend to share some pictures of her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, where she donned a revealing white pant suit that showed off her newly trimmed down physique — and plenty of cleavage as well. Winter shared a series of pictures and video from the celebrations, which took place earlier in February as she delayed celebrating her 21st birthday, which actually came at the end of January.

The pictures were a huge hit with Ariel’s fans, who shared many supportive comments and complimented her on the new physique after efforts to lose weight.

“You look absolutely stunning, miss Ariel,” one person wrote.

“U R flawless,” another commented.

Fans had already gotten some glimpses of the celebration thanks to celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Colombini, who took to Instagram earlier in the month to post some pictures of Ariel Winter posing and playfully showing off for the camera. Those pictures had already sparked a round of interest from celebrity news websites and spread across social media, and Winter now posted a more complete update of the celebrations including pictures of her money-themed birthday cake.

The 21-year-old has never been shy to show off her body and has been an advocate for body positivity, gaining many fans who were happy to see someone in Hollywood proud of her curvier physique. But Ariel has been taking some efforts to lose weight in recent months, with a recent photo spread in Schon! showing the results of several months of her work.

In an interview with the magazine, Ariel Winter spoke about what it is like to have so many fans looking up to her.

“I never really liked the term ‘role model.’ I never liked it,” she said. “I don’t like it because I don’t think we should aspire to be like anybody else. We should aspire to be like ourselves.”

Winter added that it has been difficult to feel confident in her body, especially as she grew up before an audience of millions. Winter said that no one can ever be “100 percent unwaveringly confident,” but said it is easier when people stop trying to hold themselves to impossible standards.

“Of course: you should work on yourself as much as possible — work on loving yourself and being the best version of who you want to be. That’s what matters,” Winter said.

More pictures of Ariel Winter’s birthday trip to Las Vegas — and her revealing pantsuit — can be found here.