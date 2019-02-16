Stella Maxwell Flaunts Her Model Figure In Transparent Pants And Sports Bra For New Ad Campaign

Stella Maxwell recently showed off her amazing figure in Jeremy Scott’s new ad campaign wherein she was featured wearing various risqué outfits. Stella took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning and treated her 4.4 million fans to video footage of the ad wherein she is featured striking some really sultry poses.

The video started with Stella wearing a pair of see-through grey pants that she teamed with a black sports bra to expose her enviable abs and long legs. Stella wore her blonde tresses down and applied minimal makeup to pull off a simple yet sexy look.

The 28-year-old model completed her look with a pair of black, crystal embellished loafers from the renowned shoe brand, Staccato, that recently collaborated with Jeremy Scott for their Spring Summer 2019 runway show during the New York Fashion Week.

Next up, Stella could be seen sporting a pink mini leather dress, which was followed by a black sequined crop top which she paired with matching pants. Within a few hours of going live and as of the writing of this piece, the video was viewed close to 60,000 times and fans left almost 200 comments on the video wherein they praised the Victoria’s Secret angel for her stunning looks as well as her modeling talent.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote that Stella has all the qualities of becoming a top model, while another fan wrote that he wishes to date her but felt sad because Stella identifies as queer. Other fans showered her with complimentary comments including “breathtakingly beautiful,” “extremely sexy,” “drop dead gorgeous,” and “goddess in the truest sense of the word.”

Prior to posting the current picture, Stella stunned her fans by donning a skimpy pair of blue underwear and a barely-there blue bra which she wore for Victoria’s Secret’s Valentine’s Day ad campaign. As the Inquisitr previously noted, Stella’s fellow model, Georgia Fowler, shared a picture on her Instagram page where the two models could be seen displaying their insane bodies. And per expectations, the picture in question left her fans and followers totally hot under the collar.

Although Stella has worked for many renowned fashion brands throughout her career, in an interview with Glamour Magazine, the Belgian-born beauty admitted that Victoria’s Secret was her claim to fame. The stunning model has already walked the Victoria’s Secret show as an angel five times, and despite all the criticism that the show receives, Stella believes that it has empowered her.