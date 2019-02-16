Justin Bieber Flashes Four-Figure Mink Hotel Slippers En Route To Therapy Session With Wife Hailey Baldwin

The singer steps out in his most over-the-top hotel slides yet.

Justin Bieber has made no secret of his love for hotel slippers, but his latest pair has tongues wagging even more than usual. The 24-year-old singer stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of mink Louis Vuitton hotel slippers that retail for $1,520.

Bieber showed off the pricey slides to photographers while he was reportedly on the way to a therapy session with his wife Hailey Baldwin, Page Six reports. While Baldwin appeared to be pushing her man along as they made their way to their appointment, Bieber also took time to flash a pair of his custom diamond Drew House necklaces during his trek through the Big Apple. The singer completed his casual look with sweatpants, a yellow Drew House T-shirt and a blue sweatshirt, while his wife sported black pants, an oversized denim jacket, and white sneakers. Both Bieber and Baldwin wore black ski hats.

It seems strange that Justin Bieber went with Louis Vuitton slippers, considering he debuted his own hotel slipper line for his brand, House of Drew, just last month. Of course, Bieber’s basic white slides, dubbed “Cheap Hotel Slippers,” feature smiley faces instead of a high-end logo and they retail for just $4.99. Maybe Bieber didn’t want to get his sold-out white hotel slippers dirty.

Justin Bieber began wearing hotel slippers as a style statement summer during walks around New York City, on trips to the beach and even to church. Justin debuted his Drew-branded hotel slippers in December when he gifted a pair to Hailey Baldwin. Fans scooped up the cheap brand when they became available for sale and they are currently sold out.

Meanwhile, it is clear that Hailey Baldwin is standing by her man as she accompanies him to his therapy sessions. An insider told Hollywood Life that the newlyweds reunited in NYC after Bieber decided to take some time off from work to address his issues with depression. The source also told Hollywood Life that Hailey Baldwin is dedicated to supporting her husband “through his good times and these challenging ones.”

Hailey Baldwin has also supported Justin’s career as a designer. Not only did she pose in a pair of his chap hotel slippers at Christmastime, but in a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, the model poked fun at her husband’s footwear obsession by wearing a pair of white hotel slippers for a swimsuit photo session set in a supermarket.

