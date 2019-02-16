Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Dancer’s Body In A Red Swimsuit At The Beach In New Photo

Julianne showed off her toned body in a bathing suit during a trip to Hawaii.

Julianne Hough is putting her amazing dancer’s body on display in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The star snapped a fun photo on a trip to the beach during a recent vacation with a friend and her husband Brooks Laich where she could be seen smiling from ear to ear while having some fun on the sand.

The sweet picture posted one day after Valentine’s Day on February 15 showed Hough proudly flaunting her toned body in a red one-piece swimsuit. She revealed her toned legs in the bright bathing suit, but also opted to cover-up a little more on what could’ve been a slightly chillier day as she sported an oversized mustard yellow cardigan.

Derek Hough’s sister had her signature blonde hair tied up in a ponytail as she had some at the coast and also revealed to her 4.5 million followers on the social media site that she was enjoying some time in Paia, Hawaii.

The stunning swimsuit snap showed her sharing a laugh with friend Kristy Owen who was rocking a wetsuit and holding on to a surfboard after seemingly heading into the ocean.

Hough then revealed that the photo showing herself and Kristy sharing a life by the ocean was actually taken by Brooks, who she married back in 2017.

Owen posted the same photo to her own Instagram account alongside the caption, “There’s no better duo” with the hashtag #sorrynotsorry.

But this isn’t the first time Julianne has been showing off her seriously toned body in her swimwear on her social media.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the ex Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge was recently rocking a skimpy bikini in another snap posted online that showed off all her hard work keeping active.

The latest bathing suit snap came just days after some very exciting news about Hough’s much-anticipated return to TV was confirmed by NBC.

After the star waved bye bye to being a judge on Dancing with the Stars back in 2017, as the Inquisitr reported, it was announced that she’ll be taking her judging skills to another talent competition when she appears on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

It was announced earlier this week that current judges Mel B and Heidi Klum will both be leaving the series this year, while Julianne will instead be joining the panel alongside actress Gabrielle Union. They’ll sit alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel who will both keep their places on the show.

Michael Tran / Getty Images

Hough shared her excitement over her new gig on Twitter shortly after the news was confirmed.

“It’s officially official, I could not be more excited to announce I will be a judge on the upcoming season of @agt!!,” she tweeted earlier this week. “The talent on this show is absolutely outstanding, and I have no doubt this next season is going to WOW.”

Julianne than added on February 11, “Thank you @nbc & my incredible team. Let’s go!!!! #AGT.”