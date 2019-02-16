Miley Cyrus Gets Terrified By Liam Hemsworth In Hilarious Scare Video

Watch Liam play a hilarious prank on Miley in a new video.

Liam Hemsworth terrified new wife Miley Cyrus in a hilarious video posted to his Instagram account just one day after Valentine’s Day. The Independence Day: Resurgence actor uploaded a funny new clip that showed him pranking the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer after convincing her to take a ride with him.

The clip showed Liam pulling up to Miley in what appeared to be an off-road vehicle before encouraging her to “jump on in” and take a ride with him.

The star then told her husband that she was “sceptical” after being scared by Hemsworth multiple times before in other scare videos he’s shared on his account in the past.

However, the former The Voice coach did jump in as Liam drove away with her inside, all while filming their trip.

He then kept up the suspense as he carried on driving during what appeared to be a pretty normal trip for the couple – expect he suddenly let out a scream and abruptly stopped the vehicle which lead Miley to almost jump out of her skin and then cover her face with her hands.

According to People, Cyrus – who the Inquisitr revealed this week had a raunchy NSFW Valentine’s message for her man – had mixed feelings about the latest jump scare. Commenting on Hemsworth’s upload on Instagram, she wrote, “I hate / love you.”

Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky – who’s married to his brother Chris Hemsworth – also commented on the clip and told him, “[You’re] Funny Liam!”

The hilarious video has already been viewed more than 6.8 million times in the first 16 hours since he shared it on February 15 as well as tens of thousands of comments from his followers. In the caption, he admitted that he’ll “never stop” pranking Miley.

And this is actually just one in a string of scares Liam has showed off to fans on the social media site.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for G'Day USA

Back in September, as the Inquisitr reported, Hemsworth seriously terrified the former Hannah Montana actress in a parking lot. He filmed himself approaching their car in which Cyrus was sitting minding her own business.

He sneakily made his way up to the window and screamed at her from the outside – once again making her jump.

Prior to that, as Inquisitr also reported, one week earlier Liam scared her once again by leaping out in front of her in the dark as she stepped outside.

That time, Cyrus had a more expletive response to the prank. “You f***ing c***. I hate you!” she yelled after he jumped at her, before adding, “Aw, Liam! He is so f***ing annoying.”

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Miley and Liam got married last year in a top secret ceremony at home in Christmas Eve. They first met in 2008 while working alongside one another in the movie The Last Song.