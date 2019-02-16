Lindsay Lohan Grabs Her Chest In Plunge Neckline Dress On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan shared a new sultry photo on her Instagram page yesterday, as she wore a plunge neckline and strapless dress. Lohan grabbed her chest with both of her hands as she held the dress up, and wore her hair down in large curls, which covered the right side of her face. The photo appears to have been taken in a dressing room, and it looks like someone is helping zip up her dress behind her. There’s also racks of clothing visible on the left side. The black-and-white photo has received over 182,000 likes so far and almost 2,500 comments.

Prior to that, she shared a selfie of herself in the mirror where she appeared very youthful. So much so, that fans commented that “this pic reminds me of parent trap so much” and “Amazing, Lilo!” The casual selfie showed the actress posing in a yellow-and-white baseball shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, her hair down and drop earrings. She also accessorized with a large watch on her right arm, plus bracelets on her left.

It’s hard to know if it’s a throwback photo or not, but there’s a chance it is, considering that the post prior to that was a look back at a photoshoot she did with Vanity Fair in the past. That post showed Lindsay in a wooden rocking chair, as she sported a simple white shirt and ruffled black skirt, as her hair was worn up.

It’s an exciting time for Lindsay right now, as her show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, has been airing on MTV. She previously opened up about her vision for the club, as described by Billboard.

“I really wanted to make it a family-style beach. A place where people can go with their kids and feel safe. They can have fun and there’s not cameras every second. It’s not just a party thing; you can have a nice lunch.”

In addition, Lohan reflected on her past struggles with addiction and how that affected her life.

“That [work] was kind of taken away from me for a while, when I was going through a lot,” she admitted.

“I was spending money on going to treatment centers because the court was making me. It was hard for me to continue working, because when would I even find the time?”

It looks like Lindsay is more focused than ever now with multiple clubs across the globe. And with the new MTV show, it’s likely that she’ll see more foot traffic this summer at her Mykonos spot than ever before.