Sommer Ray Goes Nude In An Outdoor Tub On Instagram

Sommer Ray shared a new Instagram post yesterday, and it was more risque than usual. The series of five photos showed the model posing nude in an outdoor bathtub. The tub was oval-shaped, and filled with rose petals. Sommer stood with most of her body submerged, as she censored her curves with her right hand and looked back at the camera over her right shoulder. She also held roses in her hand for the shots. Ray also had her hair down, and accessorized with a gold bracelet on her right arm. The photos have received over 1.45 million likes so far, with over 24.6k comments.

In addition to that, Sommer joked around with her fans about her chest size in a short video, where she wore a camouflage bikini. She also sported some necklaces, an earring, and dark mascara with pink eyeshadow. The swimsuit is not yet available in her online store, but it will be in March. All of Sommer’s clothing releases are a limited-run, meaning once it’s sold out, it’s sold out for good. The model also noted that the store is having a 20 percent off sale, so if anyone was hoping to snag a piece or two, it seems like now is the time to do so.

In addition to celebrating Valentine’s Day yesterday, Sommer also hit a new milestone on Instagram of 20 million followers. She shared this with her fans on Twitter, and fans left her messages congratulating her, like “Congrats” and “You Deserve it.”

And while Sommer appears to be living the best life as a model, she also revealed to Life & Style that her upbringing has kept her down-to-earth even as she’s grown older.

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, 40 acres, we had like 30 horses because my mom also had a boarding facility, plus chickens and goats, and I did the rodeo stuff. I was homeschooled until I was 14. I think it all sculpted the person I am today, I’m not materialistic, I don’t need name brands, I grew up with animals and nature. I know real values. My whole life I was like ‘I can’t wait to get out of here, this is disgusting,’ but once you get away from it, it’s like ‘oh god, get me back!'”

Plus, it’s clear that she has a close relationship with her mom, who’s been making more appearances on her Instagram feed lately than ever before.