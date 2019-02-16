Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a sexy snapshot in which she flaunts her flawless body in a two-piece bikini. In the photo in question, the former Miss Universe is featured rocking a yellow number consisting of an underwire bra, that showcases her busty figure. She paired her top with matching bottoms that sit high on the model’s hips, accentuating her incredibly toned abs and obliques.

The 26-year-old model has her head tilted back as she looks up at the sky. She has her right arm behind her head in a pose that helps highlight her strong shoulders by opening up her chest. She is wearing dark shades to help protect her eyes from the glaring sun. Olivia is holding a matching mustard yellow purse, which her tag suggests is by Jacquemus. Completing her beach look, she wore a cover up wrapped around her waist.

The model is posing in front of a pool as the ocean features in the background. Because of her sunglasses, it is hard to see whether Olivia is wearing makeup on her face, but it is clear she has on cherry-colored lipstick that contrasts with the color of her skin and brings out the yellow of her bikini.

In the caption, Olivia announced she is full vacation mode. While she didn’t include a geotag with her post, the Daily Mail is reporting that she is currently enjoying herself in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where she has been soaking up as much sunshine as she possible can after a busy few days in New York.

The post, which she shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 47,000 likes and more than 24o comments in about an hour of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Olivia’s figure and to wish her a good time on her break.

“Such a sunshine Queennn!!!” one user wrote.

“Your body is insane,” another one chimed in.

As per the Daily Mail, Olivia also took to her Instagram stories to share additional snaps of herself lying in the sun, working on her tan. Before jetting off to Mexico, Olivia attended fashion week in the Big Apple, where the model had a full schedule that included appearances at several runway shows and parties, the report continued.