Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox’s Plane Makes An Emergency Landing En Route To Cabo

Joined by former 'Friends' co-star Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston was on her way to Cabo to celebrate her birthday when her plane had a malfunction.

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday this past week with a lavish party in Los Angeles, California. On Friday, she boarded a flight to head to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to continue the festivities. She was joined by her close friend and former Friends co-star Courtney Cox for the flight. They were to be later joined by late night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly. Unfortunately, the plane had a malfunction and was forced to make an emergency landing, according to Fox News.

Aniston’s flight took off at 11:00am on Friday, departing from Los Angeles International Airport. Although it is not yet clear what exactly when wrong with the plane, technicians believe it lost a wheel or tire upon takeoff. As a result, the crew determined it would not be safe to continue onward and circled back to Ontario International Airport in California. Because it was not yet safe to land, the plane circled in the air for hours while burning off fuel before finally landing around 2:05 p.m. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the malfunction.

Ian Gregor, a public affairs manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, issued a public statement regarding the situation.

“A Gulfstream G4, tail number N729TY, lost a wheel or tire while departing from LAX. The aircraft departed without incident and circled near Ontario International Airport (ONT) to burn fuel. The plane landed at ONT without incident, with the gear down, shortly after 2 p.m. The plane’s planned destination was Cabo San Lucas.”

Aniston did not publicly comment on the delay in her travel and has attempted to keep her birthday festivities private. During her star studded birthday bash last week she requested that her guests not post pictures from the party on social media. However, that didn’t keep them from having a great time. Among the famous attendees were Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, John Mayer, Reese Witherspoon and more. Even Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt made an appearance to wish the star a happy birthday.

Of course the party wouldn’t be complete without the two women who stood by her side during her skyrocket into fame. Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who played Monica and Phoebe on Friends, were both in attendance. Cox took to Instagram to publicly wish Aniston a happy birthday. “The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born. Happy birthday sweetheart! I Love you,” she wrote.