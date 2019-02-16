Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Arrested For Felony DUI And Drug Possession

Harris was arrested and charged for four felonies in total.

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris is currently in jail following an arrest for felony DUI and drug possession, reports TMZ.

The incident occurred on January 23 in Skagit County, Washington, when park rangers tried to pull over Harris and obtain his identification. Harris resisted and took off in his RV, forcing state troopers to chase him down, according to TMZ.

After the police pulled him over, Harris displayed physical signs of drug use. He was also shaking and talking very fast. In addition, a K-9 Unit police dog identified drugs in the RV.

The police stated that a half ounce of heroin was found, along with other drug selling items. They also found a shotgun Harris claimed to have purchased off of someone for $150 and a “ball” of heroin. Further investigation into the matter revealed the gun was stolen.

Harris was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or premises for drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. He got an additional charge for driving on a suspended license.

Harris was skipper of the Cornelia Marie before leaving Deadliest Catch in 2012. His struggle with drugs has been well-publicized over the years. In April, 2017, he was arrested for stealing a car and drug possession.

TMZ reported that Harris and a female friend drove down to Phoenix from Washington State one week for a vacation. On Friday morning, the woman told police she discovered Jake had left from their hotel and taken the car with him. TMZ noted that, “she reported the car stolen when she couldn’t get a hold of him, but called the cops when she found him at a Circle K the next day.”

Phoenix police officers showed up and searched him, finding Xanax pills and crystal meth. He was booked for one count of felony theft and two counts of felony drug possession.

Another incident of note was an episode where he was nearly beaten to death in November of 2016.

According to local Washington officers, Harris got into a car with multiple individuals and was thrown out some time after, reports the Hollywood Gossip.

Police discovered him with injuries so grave that he was transported to the ICU.

Harris’ brother, Josh, posted a message on social media shortly after the assault, expanding on the nature of the wounds. Apparently, he was bleeding from the brain and close to death when he was found.

“They literally beat my brother, left him for dead, threw him out of a moving vehicle onto the side of the freeway,” Josh said in an additional social media message.

“Luckily the people that were behind the vehicle that he got thrown out of ended up seeing my brother and called 911,” he added.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, the people responsible for his injuries were eventually caught but, to this day, it’s unknown exactly what happened and/or why. However, a popular belief is that drugs were involved.

Harris’ bail for his current arrest has been set at $200,000.