Zendaya Teases 1970s-Inspired Collection With Tommy Hilfiger On Instagram

Prepare to add more turtlenecks and bell bottoms to your wardrobe, thanks to Zendaya.

The Smallfoot star partnered with Tommy Hilfiger for her first fashion collection. The actress and singer is known for being at the forefront of fashion, with many of her looks being recreated by her fans and style watchers. She decided to work with Hilfiger on her latest venture after receiving a personal offer from the legendary designer himself in 2018, InStyle reports.

“I got a personal call from Tommy himself, which was crazy,” she told the magazine. “And he promised me that I would be able to be as creative as I wanted and truly execute my vision, whatever that vision may be, down to the font on the packaging, as he said.”

While the line, Zendaya X Tommy Hilfiger, is a first for the former Disney star, she has big shoes to fill. During his career that spans more than three decades, Hilfiger has collaborated on multiple celebrity collections, including Britney Spears, Aaliyah, Beyonce, and Gigi Hadid. His latest collection with Hadid caused an $8.1 million boost in sales to the brand due to Hadid’s influence on social media. Hilfiger told the magazine the climb in sales caused him to see how much his company could grow by reaching out to Generation X and millennials.

Zendaya took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a look from the collection with her 54.2 million followers. The photo shows the 22-year-old star wearing a two-toned collared top with high-waist jeans and open-toed heels. The look was styled by Law Roach, who is Zendaya’s longtime stylist.

The Oakland, California, native received more than 6,000 comments and 1.7 million likes on her post, with her fans anticipating more looks from the collection.

“You’re so pretty,” one fan said, followed by a flower emoji.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” said another.

The collection was shown to fashion editors months in advance in preparation for it to premiere on Paris runways on March 2. InStyle reported that the designs are “versatile” and the ’70s-inspired T-shirts and jeans pair with dressier items, like a varnished burgundy leather jacket and skirt. Zendaya said she and Roach created the collection by pulling inspiration from 1970s icons like Donna Summer, Diana Ross, and Bianca Jagger. She said she also wanted the line to represent who she is today, and not as the child the public met her as.

“Honestly, and selfishly, I made clothes for the ‘grown woman me,” she said. “The staple pieces I feel I need in my wardrobe now that I’m maturing into my own style.”