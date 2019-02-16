Walmart’s Presidents Day Sales Provide Incredible Savings

While retail giant Walmart is well-known for its giant catalog of items and affordable prices, prices will be dropping even lower — at least for this weekend. To coincide with Presidents Day, the company has slashed prices on a number of big-ticket items. Rather than having to wade through an endless sea of discounts, we’ve compiled some of the more notable sales for your perusal.

As reported by People, those who are looking for a few items for the kitchen are in luck. If you enjoy home cooking, you’ll be glad to hear that the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is available for $220, down from its original price of $500. For organizing and serving, customers should check out the Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart, which has been discounted by $30, bringing its retail price down to $99.

When it comes to smart devices, Walmart has discounted a two-pack of the Google Home Mini, bringing the price down from $78 to $58. If you’re looking for something handheld, Apple’s iPad Air 2 has been discounted to $499, down from $629. This particular model features both WiFi and cellular reception.

Gamers will also be able to take advantage of discounts and sales. Not unlike other retailers, Walmart has discounted Sony’s PlayStation Classic to $50, down from its original launch price of $100. While the emulation quality is a little rough — and the list of included games is a little wanting — the micro-console comes packed in with classics including Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, and Grand Theft Auto. A handful of triple-A titles have also been discounted, including Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

If you’re on the lookout for a 4K TV, Walmart has slashed the prices on most of its Samsung displays from 2018, with discounts ranging from $50 to $100. Unfortunately, none of LG’s high-end OLED displays have received a price reduction, though one of TCL’s 65-inch 4K displays has dropped under $600 in price.

Unsurprisingly, Walmart has also discounted a handful of appliances. Those looking to take the complexity out of cooking should turn their attention to the Instant Pot 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, which is on sale for $69, down from $99. Walmart has also lowered the price on the Dyson DC33 Bagless Upright Vacuum, lowering the price by $100, bringing it down to $179. For easy cleanup — on floors, that is — the iRobot 680 robot vacuum from Roomba should do the job. Its price has been dropped to $240, down from $300.

For a full list of items on sale, be sure to head on over to Walmart’s official website.