‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Wears Nothing Under Unzipped Bodysuit On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes urged her Instagram followers to focus on self love on Valentine’s Day. On Thursday, the 28-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a red bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured in a red bodysuit, which she is wearing unzipped, showcasing her very busty figure. The Pennsylvania beauty is facing the camera, which captures her from the thighs up, as she holds onto the sides of the bodysuit that sit high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, particularly her breasts and full hips.

Hoopes is posing with her hip to the side, in a way that highlights her killer curves. She is wearing futuristic looking sunglasses that add a mysterious quality to the photo. She is wearing bright red lipstick that matches the color of her bodysuit. Hoopes is looking at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The model has the front part of her hair parted in the middle and the rest tied back in a ponytail. Hoopes is posing in front of a white wall, which reflects her shadow, giving the photo an artistic touch.

In the caption, Hoopes went on a lengthy message about loving oneself before attempting to love another person. She also urges people to be kind and show little gestures throughout the year, not jut on February 14.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,000 likes and more than 220 comments within a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to thank her for her message and compliment her beauty.

“you are absolutely right ma’am and beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Wow!!!!!! You sexy thing!!!!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition previously reported, Hoopes had a great professional times last year. But the year also marks a special time in her private life as she became engaged to Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, in July while on vacation in Italy.

“380 days we have looked at each other in the eyes and then (380 days and then 381 bc of time zones),” she captioned a series of photos from the moment she shared on her Instagram. “This morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!!”