Trump ‘Sing Song’ Voice Set To Music In Viral Video Of National Emergency Speech, Trump Sang About Being Sued

Donald Trump used a strange 'sing song' voice to describe how he expected to be sued over his national emergency declaration on Friday, and someone set his 'song' to music.

As Donald Trump neared the end off his speech on Friday declaring a national emergency designed to enable him to order construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, he discussed how he expected to be sued over the declaration, and predicted that the case would ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Congress refused to allocate funds for the wall project, as Inquisitr reported earlier.

And while there was nothing remarkable about the content of Trump’s complaints about potential lawsuits, he delivered that part of his speech in what was widely described as a “sing song” voice that was noted even by the New York Post, a newspaper owned by Trump ally Rupert Murdoch.

The conservative site CNS News also noted Trump’s “sing song” cadence, quoting an excerpt from the speech and italicizing words on which Trump placed a musical emphasis.

“And we will then be sued; and they will sue us in the 9th Circuit, even though it shouldn’t be there. And we will possibly get a bad ruling; and then we’ll get another bad ruling; and then we’ll end up in the Supreme Court,” Trump spoke, or perhaps sang, as transcribed by the conservative site.

Watch Trump’s “sing song” segment of his speech — without a musical backing track — in the video below.

But Twitter user Nick Lutsko, a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based musician, apparently felt that Trump’s sing-song speech was not complete without that backing track, adding music and posting the video, which quickly went viral, on Twitter.

In fact, the music he added was from the classic ragtime tune “The Entertainer,” composed in 1902 by Scott Joplin, according to Songfacts. “The Entertainer” later enjoyed a second round of popularity when it was used as the theme song for the 1974 Oscar-winning film for best picture, The Sting, per IMDB.

Lutsko posted the results of his musical enhancement to Trump’s “sing song” speech on Twitter.

Struggling to get through "The Entertainer" pic.twitter.com/cz0XZhIpPa — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) February 15, 2019

But it wasn’t only Lutsko who set Trump’s speech to music. Taking a more contemporary approach. Twitter users The Gregory Brothers modified Trump’s voice with a software “tuning” program and set the speech excerpt to the musical back of the Ed Sheehan hit “Shape of You.”

Why did Trump sing his national emergency declaration to an Ed Sheeran song? Pretty weird if you ask us! cc @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/XRjDnRCARb — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) February 15, 2019

Other Twitter users could not restrain themselves from making their own quips about Trump’s odd singing portion of his speech.

Shortly after ending his sing song segment about being sued over the national emergency, Trump appeared to undermine his own case for declaring an “emergency” over the border wall, telling a reporter, “I didn’t need to do this,” referring to the “emergency,” as Inquisitr noted earlier.