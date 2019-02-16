Lindsay Lohan Sends Insults To Tamar Braxton On Social Media Following ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Finale

Lindsay Lohan had some not-so-nice words for Tamar Braxton on Twitter Friday.

The squabble began when Lohan congratulated Braxton for her win on the finale of Celebrity Big Brother. The Mean Girls star began her tweeting spree by first congratulating the singer for her win. Her pleasantries didn’t last long, as she soon began to insult Braxton, who competed against Lohan’s mother, Dina, on the reality show. According to Us Weekly, Lohan questioned Braxton’s way of forming relationships with women based off of Braxton’s actions during the competition and expressed her thoughts by commenting on Braxton’s pinned tweet promoting her single.

“Congrats. God bless you,” the Long Island native tweeted to Braxton. “But you are not any friend of women. You’re deceptive and conniving and so is this #RR MONEY IS MORE TO YOU than being a strong woman, #sadness bless you.”

Lohan then ended the tweet by wishing the former The Real host a Happy Valentine’s Day. The tweet received 94 retweets and was shared with Lohan’s 8.83 million followers. While Braxton didn’t respond to the 32-year-old actress, her sister, Toni Braxton, defended her sister against Lohan’s comments.

“Lindsay…stay out of it…,” the “Unbreak My Heart” singer tweeted to Lohan in response to her insults.

Tamar Braxton is the first black winner in U.S. Big Brother history! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/HPBHJ0aeIe — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) February 14, 2019

Lohan’s issue with Braxton occurred when Braxton said on Season 2 of the reality competition that she would evict fellow competitor Kandi Burrus instead of Dina Lohan. However, Braxton ultimately decided to evict Lohan, causing her daughter to further rant online.

The Parent Trap alum also slammed Celebrity Big Brother stars Anthony Scaramucci and Ricky Williams via Twitter. In her tweets, Lohan claimed the two stars didn’t defend her mother or Burruss during the competition because they didn’t sleep with them during their time in the house.

In one tweet, she even insinuated that Williams was a rapist and said “Talk about a #metoo,” and exclaiming that he was “the worst.” During her Twitter rant, she also banned Scaramucci from coming to Greece, where she currently resides.

The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star also said she will soon expose secrets Dina Lohan told her while she was on the show, Us Weekly reports.

“Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv,” she posted on her Instagram account on Thursday. “My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well.”

Braxton received $250,000 upon her win on the competition. She said on her Instagram account that she will use her earnings to purchase a house for her son, Logan.