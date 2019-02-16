NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Compares LeBron James To Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant

Is LeBron James still not on the level of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has already made a name in the world of basketball even before he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. As of now, James has achieved numerous career-milestones, including winning three NBA championship titles. With his outstanding performance on both ends of the floor, it is definitely not a surprise why James’ name is frequently mentioned in debates regarding the greatest basketball player of all time.

However, there are some people who think that LeBron James is still far from the reaching or won’t ever be on the level of other NBA greats. Add NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen on that list. Pippen, who won six NBA championship titles with the Chicago Bulls, said in a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, which is currently posted on Twitter, that James doesn’t have the same “gene” as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“When I look at LeBron James, he’s not what Michael [Jordan] was as a player. He’s not even what Kobe Bryant was as a player,” Pippen said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “When you talk about trying to compare Michael’s instinct, his ability to take over games, his ability to want to have that last shot. LeBron doesn’t have that gene.”

Unlike Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen said that LeBron James doesn’t have the guts to get the ball and take the final shot in crucial situations. Pippen used the Lakers’ 117-113 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday as an example to show that James doesn’t have the “clutch gene.”

“It’s that clutch gene. I’m not taking it away that he don’t know how to win, and he’s not willing to have the ball in his hands. But the players that have that clutch gene, they’re gonna go get that ball.”

Scottie Pippen’s recent statements drew mixed reactions from NBA fans and analysts. Some people think that Pippen was just jealous of James since he won multiple NBA championship titles on his own, unlike him who only served as a sidekick to Michael Jordan. It was not the first time Pippen has been critical of James, but there were also moments when he praised the Lakers superstar. The debate regarding who is the greatest basketball player of all time is something that isn’t expected to end and more and more players will likely be added to the conversation as the years go by.