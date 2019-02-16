Rita Ora Leaves Little To The Imagination With Plunging Illusion Neckline

British singer and actress Rita Ora shared a controversial series of photos on Valentine’s Day of herself wearing a shirt on which two men could be seen kissing. She had a simple message: “Kiss everyone you love today,” showing her support for LGBTQ groups.

But that wasn’t the only outfit she donned on the day. On Friday, Ora shared another Instagram post in a stunning dress, sharing the details of an awesome surprise she received on Valentine’s Day.

The singer shared that her father had flown in to visit her in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day, having kept his arrival a secret from her.

In the image, Ora was wearing a strappy navy dress with a sheer illusion neckline that plunged down to her waist to reveal her ample cleavage. The satin material gave off a subtle shimmer as the dress clung to her curves. She added a fluffy coat of the same color over the top, but shrugged it off her shoulders to show off a little more skin.

Ora also added plenty of bling to her outfit, with a pair of diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and some rings on her hand. Her short platinum blonde hair was swept back out of her face, and she added a dash of pale pink to her lips to compliment the dark eye makeup.

Within an hour, more than 60,000 of Ora’s millions of Instagram followers had liked the post, and fans from all over the world were requesting she visit any number of different countries on her tours to give concerts.

Ora has a history of making some daring fashion choices, even once stepping out in 2015 in a completely sheer shirt without a bra on underneath. Another statement piece that she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015 saw her wearing a dress with nothing but a single thin strip of material down the middle of her butt, showing off the curves on the underside of her pert backside from the side.

The singer’s music has been enchanting fans for years now, even leading some of them to cover her tracks with their own versions. Glamour reports that Ora came into their offices recently to watch a number of covers of her music that have been making the rounds online. Of course, she had plenty of praise for her fans for doing so.