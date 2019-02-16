Robin Lord Taylor Of ‘Gotham’ Joins Season 2 Of ‘You’ On Netflix

Robin Lord Taylor is headed to the binge-watching world of Netflix very soon.

The Gotham star will join the cast of You for its second season on the streaming service. The thriller series stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail and originally aired on Lifetime. After being canceled by the network, the show was bought by Netflix and a 10-episode first season premiered in January. The series was instantly picked up for a second season following its record-breaking numbers for the company.

While Badgley is set to return as the central character, Joe Goldberg, it is unclear if Lail will reprise her role as Joe’s girlfriend, Guinevere Beck, nicknamed on the show as “Beck.” In the show’s season finale — spoiler alert — she is murdered by Joe after he holds her hostage upon finding out that he stalked her via social media and killed both Beck’s ex-boyfriend, Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci), and her best friend, Peach (Shay Mitchell).

According to E! News, Taylor’s character is one of many additions coming for Season 2 of the series. The season’s location is shifting from New York to Los Angeles, to Joe’s dismay. It isn’t clear what the actor’s role in the series will be, but he will be joined by new characters to the ensemble cast. Ambyr Childers plays Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Candace, who mysteriously went missing in Season 1, but reappeared at the bookstore where Joe works claiming they have “unfinished business.”

New cast members for the psychological drama also include Victoria Pedretti as Joe’s new love interest, Love Quinn, Jenny Ortega of Jane the Virgin and Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, and James Scully, who starred in the TV adaptation of Heathers. Executive producer Sera Gamble spoke to TVLine about the new changes to the series.

“There’s a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You’re young, free, you’re struggling and you’re trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe,” she said. “I’ve lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you’re surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers’ room for Season 2 by being like, ‘Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let’s talk about how much fun that is.'”

Netflix has yet to announce the Season 2 premiere of You.