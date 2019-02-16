Victoria Justice Shows Off Legs And Cleavage While Dancing In Little Black Dress

It seems Victoria Justice showed up dressed to impress at several events during New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on February 8, in the city. The 25-year-old star has been sharing her favorite looks of the week along with behind-the-scenes clips with her 16M followers on Instagram, and it’s safe to say fans are loving it.

Justice recently took to the platform to post a short clip of herself dancing in a little black dress. The dress hugged the star’s body perfectly and boasted a pretty impressive plunging neckline which showed off Justice’s breasts. The singer’s toned legs were also on full display in the tiny leather-looking party outfit. In the video, Justice can be seen holding a drink in one hand and a brightly colored purse in the other. The form Nickelodeon star can be seen mouthing the words to the song being played in the background while twirling and dancing for the camera.

Fans of the actress were clearly impressed by her dance moves and took the opportunity to share their thoughts in the comment section of the post. “Wow if I did this I would have tripped and spilled my drink over my dress! I applaud your gracefulness,” one fan said. “Got the moves,” another wrote.

The actress used the caption of the video to send some love back to her fans.

“Love you all,” she wrote, before including a red heart emoji.

The video was recorded during an event for Saks Fifth Avenue. The exclusive event was also attended by Lupita Nyong’o and Carine Roitfeld and featured a musical performance by Halsey.

Justice kicked off the fashion event earlier this week by sharing a throwback photo of herself at last year’s Harper’s Bazaar party, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In the photo, the star posed in a gorgeous piece from the Paolo Sebastian Spring 2015 Couture collection, according to a report from Star Style. Justice dubbed the outfit as one of her “favorite looks ever” as she reminisced on the unexpected altercation that took place during the event.

As many may recall, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj also attended the Harper’s Bazaar party and the two women found themselves entangled in a heated exchange before Cardi allegedly attacked Minaj and was quickly escorted out.

After her stint on Nick, Justice went on to appear in a handful of movies and TV shows, including MTV’s Eye Candy and the 2016 remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again. She has also appeared in Queen America, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse, Teagle F. Bougere, Rana Roy, and Megan West.